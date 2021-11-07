Gallery: Images from the Tipperary cross country championships last weekend

See if your club is included
See the images from the Tipperary uneven ages cross country championships held in Galbally last weekend.
Well done to all the athletes who participated.
At Nenagh Éire Óg timber and turf auction last Saturday are auctioneers William Talbot and Michael Gilmartin with club officers and members of the organising committee
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.