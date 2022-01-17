Search

17 Jan 2022

Transfer Rumours: Liverpool face competition for Brazillian winger's signature

Transfer Rumours: Liverpool face competition for Brazillian winger's signature

Reporter:

Reporter

17 Jan 2022

What the papers say

Liverpool face competition for the signature of Raphinha, according to the Express. The Reds have been scouting the Brazil winger, 25, who has impressed at Leeds with eight goals in 16 league appearances. But the paper says Chelsea now want to sign Raphinha in the summer, if he is not first snapped up in the transfer window.

Everton’s loss could reportedly become Newcastle’s gain. Lucas Digne is understood to be in line for the chop at Goodison and the left-back is being considered at St James’ Park, reports the Sun. The only fairly significant stumbling block is his £25million valuation would eat up half of the Magpies’ budget for bringing in talent.

AC Milan’s Franck Kessie with the ball at his feet
Franck Kessie has played his entire club career thus far in Italy (Niall Carson/PA)

Tottenham will soon move on AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, reports the Express. The 25-year-old’s contract at San Siro concludes at season’s end and he is understood to have told the club he will be leaving. The paper says Arsenal and Manchester United have been watching the Ivory Coast international but Spurs have already contacted his management.

The Mirror, which cites Spanish outlet Sport, reports Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho has moved closer to joining Arsenal. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has approved pursuing the 29-year-old, who has been blighted by injuries since joining Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2018.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Erling Haaland: El Nacional says signing the 21-year-old Norway striker from Borussia Dortmund in the summer remains Real Madrid’s priority, but the Spanish side are also interested in Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic as an alternative.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Napoli are keeping tabs on Chelsea’s England winger, 21, according to Tuttosport.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media