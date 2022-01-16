Search

16 Jan 2022

Piers Morgan set for return to breakfast TV as ‘tri-continental irritant’ later this year

The broadcaster left Good Morning Britain in March last year after a clash over the Duchess of Sussex interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Piers Morgan will be back on breakfast television broadcasting daily to the UK, Australia and the US on talkTV starting in the spring.

The broadcaster, who has not appeared on TV since he left Good Morning Britain in March, has said his new show will include opinion, debate and big interviews.

The 56-year-old presenter appeared on the BBC’s new current affairs programme Sunday Morning to review the papers.

Talking to Sophie Raworth about his upcoming show on talkTV, Morgan said: “I am launching a new global daily TV show for Rupert Murdoch’s news corporation in America, starting in the spring.

“It will air daily in the UK, daily in the US and in Australia daily as well so I will be a tri-continental irritant which is something I have been aspiring to be for quite some time.

“Its going to be opinion, debate, big interviews, so if you’ve missed me on morning TV, I’m sorry but I’ll be back very soon.

“If you haven’t missed me, I’m not sorry.”

Piers Morgan and Sophie Raworth leave BBC Broadcasting House following the show (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Morgan departed the ITV breakfast show last year after he said he did not believe the Duchess of Sussex’s claims about her mental health, made during her headline-grabbing interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The broadcast was the most complained-about TV episode of 2021, prompting 54,595 complaints to the media watchdog.

The Sun columnist Morgan added: “I haven’t been on breakfast television for nearly a year … My one question is, am I allowed to have an opinion, because that was the problem before.”

Morgan was the fourth most searched-for person on Google in the UK last year, trumping actor Alec Baldwin, who was fifth, and rapper Travis Scott, sixth, both of whom are facing lawsuits in the US.

