Elton John pauses farewell tour after testing positive for Covid-19

Sir Elton John has postponed his Dallas shows in Texas, US, after testing positive for Covid-19.

The musician, 74, had just returned to the stage for the first time in almost two years, resuming his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in America.

The tour, Sir Elton’s last after more than half a century on the road, was postponed due to the pandemic.

After revealing on Instagram he has contracted the virus, Sir Elton said his symptoms are mild and he is expecting to perform in Arkansas at the weekend.

He wrote: “Hi everyone, wanted to send a message to let you know that I have contracted COVID and so have had to reschedule my shows in Dallas.

“If you have tickets, you’ll be contacted with the new dates really soon.

“It’s always a massive disappointment to move shows and I’m so sorry to anyone who’s been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe.

“Fortunately, I’m fully vaccinated and boosted and my symptoms are mild so I’m fully expecting to be able to make the Arkansas shows this weekend.

“As always, thank you for all your love and support and I can’t wait to see you all soon!”

The news comes after award-winning singer Adele postponed the start of her Las Vegas residency because of Covid-related delays.

Sir Elton is expected to play in states across the US until the end of April, after which he will begin the European leg of the tour.

In November, he announced two special homecoming shows at Vicarage Road, the home of Watford Football Club, to end the tour in July.

The singer recently claimed the number one position in the singles chart with a festive collaboration with Ed Sheeran and collaboration with Dua Lipa.