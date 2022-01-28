WATCH: Here's the line-up of guests for tonight's Graham Norton Show on BBC One
The guests have been revealed for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC One.
Joining Graham in studio will be Penélope Cruz, Pedro Almodóvar, James McAvoy, Nicôle Lecky, and singer songwriter Ella Henderson.
Oscar-winner Penélope Cruz and iconic Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar chat about their new film Parallel Mothers.
James McAvoy talks about the challenge of making the improvised thriller My Son, while Nicôle Lecky speaks about writing and starring in the new BBC Three drama series Mood, which she describes as “A high octane ride".
Ella Henderson performs Brave live in the studio before joining Graham for a chat.
This Friday we're joined by @EllaHenderson, Nicole Lecky, James McAvoy, Pedro Almodóvar & Penélope Cruz! Friday at 10:35pm on @BBCOne #TheGNShow pic.twitter.com/K64oHW8Y0H— Graham Norton Show (@TheGNShow) January 26, 2022
Catch The Graham Norton Show on BBC One, Friday, January 28 at 10.35pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.