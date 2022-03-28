Jockey Nina Carberry wins Dancing With The Stars
Nina Carberry won Ireland’s Dancing With The Stars competition on Sunday evening, mesmerising the judges, as she has done over the past 12 weeks.
Carberry, who won the Irish Grand National with Organisedconfusion in 2011, had her rivals in a spin with her elegant dancefloor moves in the RTE programme.
One of the most successful amateur jockeys of her time, recording 423 winners, she partnered Pasquale La Rocca, who was winning the show for a second successive season.
“I can’t sum it up. This is an incredible show and I was delighted just to be part of it,” Carberry told RTE.
The Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey received the glitterball trophy after starting the evening with a perfect 10 from all three judges for her Viennese Waltz.
After the victory, La Rocca turned to Carberry and admitted: “You are a dream woman and I was honoured and privileged to dance with you.”
Judge Brian Redmond said her Viennese Waltz performance “was like a vintage fine wine. It was fantastic”, with fellow judge Arthur Gourounlian adding: “Out of all the people in this competition, you have surprised us the most with your dancing. You never had any dance training and you have come here week after week, dance after dance, and you have provided the dancing and the entertainment on a golden platter.”
Three-time champion jockey Richard Dunwoody, one of the few racing celebrities to appear on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, was quick to pay tribute to Carberry.
He said: “It is a fantastic achievement. Huge congratulations to her, it takes a serious amount of work and she is very talented.
“Sadly I don’t think she will be my dance partner any time soon – I was kicked off after two weeks! It shows that some jockeys can dance, but Nina appears to be in a league of her own.”
Photo shows Rachel Hoban, Senior Library Assistant, demonstrating the new system to Cllr Marie Murphy, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council and Damien Dullaghan, County Librarian
Mary Considine, CEO Shannon Group, with Martina Coogan, United Airlines sales manager Ireland, and United Airlines pilot Capt Dan Sullivan Picture: Arthur Elli
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.