Eurovision Song Contest 2022: Who are the favourites?
The first Eurovision semi-final is on Tuesday evening when 17 countries will perform for a place in Saturday's grand final in Italy. Ireland's entry, Brooke Scullion, will take to the Turin stage in the second semi-final on Thursday evening. Brooke, who will sing 'That's Rich', is currently 3/1 to qualify for the grand final.
UKRAINE - 1/2
Ukraine are the early favourites to win this year's song contest. Hip hop act Kalush Orchestra, whose song Stefania blends modern rap and classical Ukrainian folk music, could triumph amid the Russian invasion of their country. Ukraine, who last won the Eurovision in 2016, will perform in the first semi-final on Tuesday.
ITALY - 11/2
Hosts Italy are the second favourite to win Eurovision 2022. Mahmood And Blanco will represent their country, performing the song Brividi. Italy won last year's Eurovision in the Netherlands with the song Zitti E Buoni.
UNITED KINGDOM - 6/1
The United Kingdom are also one of the favourites to win in Turin. The UK’s pick this year is Sam Ryder, a 32-year-old TikTok star from near Chelmsford, Essex, who will sing Space Man. The UK last won the Eurovision in 1997.
SWEDEN - 15/2
Sweden will be represented by Cornelia Jakobs and her emotive pop ballad, Hold Me Closer. Cornelia will perform in the second semi-final on Thursday evening. Sweden last won the Eurovision in 2015.
