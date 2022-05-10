WATCH: Father Ted stars reunite in hilarious TikTok
Four of the popular Father Ted characters reunited in a TikTok video posted by Irish actor and comedian Joe Rooney, who played Father Damo in the sitcom.
Watch Below:
@joeyroobitch #fatherted #covcon #fatherdamo ♬ original sound - Joe Rooney
Father Damo was joined by Father Austin Purcell (Ben Keaton), Eoin McLove (Patrick McDonnell) and Father Stone (Michael Redmond) in the funny clip.
