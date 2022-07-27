REVEALED: Marvel announce dates for two new Avengers movies

Marvel have announced the dates for two new Avengers movies which are due to be released in 2025.
Marvel have announced the dates for two new Avengers movies which are due to be released in 2025.
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will come out in cinemas on May 2, 2025 while Avengers: Secret Wars will hit theatres on November 7, 2025.
Just announced in Hall H:— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022
Marvel Studios' Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, in theaters May 2, 2025. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/kCxeyYwgN5
Just announced in Hall H:— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022
Marvel Studios' Avengers: Secret Wars, in theaters November 7, 2025. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/FXQ5ZbzQYl
The two films, which will end Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, were confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend.
There have been four Marvel Avengers movies released to date - The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) & Avengers: Endgame (2019).
Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will reportedly direct the newly announced fifth Avengers movie - Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.