'She's done us proud' - Michael Owen praises daughter Gemma following Love Island finale

Michael Owen said his daughter Gemma Owen had “done us proud” following the finale of ITV reality show Love Island.
Gemma and her partner Luca Bish finished in second place on the programme, losing out to Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti last night (Monday August 1).
Posting a photo of himself and his daughter in a restaurant, Owen wrote on Twitter: “She’s done us proud.”
Ahead of Gemma’s appearance on the show, the former Liverpool striker, 42, described the experience as “a father’s worst nightmare”.
Speaking to ITV he said: “I have no doubts that she will make us all proud.
“It’s probably a father’s worst nightmare, but whatever she wants to do. You’ve got to be supportive.”
He later joked that he’d gone “all the way to Germany” to “avoid” watching his daughter on the show while commentating on an England’s Nations League match in June.
Olympic medalist Annalise Murphy setting out on the TT course for the Irish National Championships hosted by North Tipperary Wheelers Picture: Coolbawn Studios
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.