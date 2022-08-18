David Attenborough to showcase Ireland in new nature series

David Attenborough is coming to Ireland to present his new series - 'Wild Isles'.
The five-part BBC series will focus on the stunning nature and wildlife that Ireland and Britain has to offer.
The documentary will explore the country's woodlands, grasslands, freshwater and marine while also featuring Irish red deer stags.
Attenborough, 96, said: “In my long lifetime, I have travelled to almost every corner of our planet.
“I can assure you that in Britain and Ireland, as well as astonishing scenery there are extraordinary animal dramas and wildlife spectacles to match anything I have seen on my global travels.”
