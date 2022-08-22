Little picnic is back at Electric Picnic 2022!

Little Picnic is a colourful, child-friendly area of Electric Picnic 2022 from the team behind Kaleidoscope Family Festival, designed specifically with families in mind.

It’s bursting with creative workshops, education, sports, wellness, and heaps of fun for all the family.

Wander over for a visit and experience all the excitement that awaits at Little Picnic over the festival weekend September 2-4 2022, ending the summer on a high before it’s back to the grindstone at school!

Little Picnic is open to anyone attending Electric Picnic with children.

If you don’t have a Family Camping wristband, Little Picnic wristbands are available to pick up onsite.

Now, without further ado, standby to see what is in store for families, children and those who are young at heart at Little Picnic this year…

Fairy Godmother Singalong

With a sprinkle of fairy dust and some musical magic, Little Picnic’s Fairy Godmother can’t wait to welcome everyone for a singalong! Now’s the time to start warming up that beautiful voice of yours and get ready to belt out all your favourite jams from Frozen, The Lion King, Moana and more.

Sports Field

Limber up and grab your buddies for a jam-packed festival Sports Day. Expect all the classics - egg and spoon race, penalty shoot-outs, tug-o-war, wheelbarrow and three-legged races. Show up, team up, and race to victory!

Kids Disco with DJ Will Softly

Time to gather the tiniest of dancers because our Kids Disco is here. Get ready to boogie the night away with the spinniest of spinmasters, DJ Will Softly.

Gaiety School of Acting

Calling all drama queens and stars of the stage, because the Gaiety School of Acting is about to put on an unmissable show. Call time in 3.. 2..

Junk Kouture

Excuse me Madame et Monsieur, but is that Junk Kouture you’re wearing? Moi oh moi! Come see the striking designs made by the JK fashionerati at Little Picnic. See you in the front row!

Face Painting

Would it be a festival without face painting?! No matter if you want to be painted up like a Tiger or jewelled like a mermaid princess, we have you covered. Our face painting team will be open noon – 6pm every day.

Laughter Yoga with Louise Burchall

This is where you’ll find happy babies all day every day! Chuckle yourself through the afternoon with this very funny Laughter Yoga session with the amazing Louise.

Chime In & Play

Move your shaker to the rhythm of Chime In & Play. Discover music from all around the world at this sensory play activity.

Remote Control Robots

Calling all future engineers and robot experts! The robots from Munster Technological University are waiting for you to put them to work! Show us if you can control them better than anyone!

Fighting Words

Get creative writing stories, songs and jokes! Our friends from Fighting Words will show you how to hone your skills to become the best writer you can be!

Sensory Play Area - All Abilities

All Abilities Neurodiversity Inclusion Projects are designed to connect individuals via creative, social, and well-being programmes nationwide. At Little Picnic, this is designed and developed to suit all ages and needs including Autism, Dyspraxia, Dyslexia and ADHD.

The aim is to bring a little sparkle into everyone's life, make them feel confident, and boost their self-esteem, as we are all different but equal at the same time.

Mamia Baby and Toddler Feeding and Changing area

Official supermarket to Electric Picnic Aldi has created a peaceful Mamia Baby and Toddler Feeding and Changing area for Little Picnic families to enjoy and take a moment’s pause. Aldi’s award-winning range of Mamia nappies and baby products will be available to try with space for parents to take the weight off while the children play.

Open Friday from 4pm to 7pm, Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 7pm.