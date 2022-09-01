Love Island winner to join Ryan Tubridy for this week's (Sep 2) Late Late Show

The winner of the latest season of Love Island will join Ryan Tubridy for this week's (Sep 2) Late Late Show.

Friday nights are back as host Ryan returns for his 14th year at the helm of the world's longest running live chat show this Friday at 9.35pm, with superstar Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu set to join him in studio on the night.

Ryan will chat to Ekin-Su about dominating life in the villa, why boyfriend Davide is her type on paper, whether she might find herself heading back to the villa in a different role, and how she found herself representing Ireland at an international beauty contest.

She will be joined by Lord of the Dance star Michael Flatley, who has segued from the top of the dance world to the film industry for his debut feature film, Blackbird.

Michael - who wrote, directed and stars in the film - will chat about how his mother encouraged him to pursue acting and his excitement at finally seeing his movie on the big screen.

Pat Spillane will also speak to Ryan on the night about his decision to call it a day as a Sunday Game analyst. He'll talk about the thought behind his decision, what he plans to do next and the emotional tribute to his father that captured the hearts of the nation.

Additionally, viewers will enjoy music from Tolü Mackay for a very special performance of Mercy Mercy Me, as well as music from The RTÉ Concert Orchestra and a few other surprises on the night.



Ryan said: “I am absolutely delighted to be back in the hot seat this Friday night and we are back with a bang! Friday night promises a great, fun and fascinating array of guests. Where else would you want to be? Put the kettle on, or pour yourself a glass. It's Friday, it's The Late Late Show and we’re open for business!”