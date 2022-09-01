Electric Picnic: The five types of people you will meet at EP this weekend

It is fair to say that the buzz for Electric Picnic is well and truly here.

Every nook and cranny of the festival is all over the media and if you are not going to are sure to be experiencing extreme cases of FOMO at the moment.

Excited festival goers are counting down the days, hours and minutes to Friday when they can let loose in a field in Stradbally.

Up to 70,000 people will make their way to Laois this weekend for the festival, and out of those 70,000 individuals, there will be a couple of types of people you will see over and over again.

Now, we don't mean to stereotype but you know what we mean.

Here are the five types of people you will see at Electric People this weekend.

The Hippy/Boho

You can be guaranteed to see a few of these girls and probably lads around the Picnic at the weekend. They will have booked in with the local makeup artists to do their makeup on the day. They will have braids in their hair and wear something quite baggy and most certainly will have glitter on their face and feathers in their hair. You can be sure they post at least one inspirational quote involving a hamsa hand at least once a week on Instagram. Usually quite a friendly bunch really.

The Experienced Picnic-er

It is likely that the experienced picnic-er hails from Laois. They have the festival down to a fine art. They probably bought and sold their ticket eight times telling themselves they would do something different this year but always end up going anyway. They can be spotted with a warm beer in a plastic cup wearing sunglasses no matter the weather.

The Sesh Head

The Sesh Head is one of the most common types of people you will see at the Picnic. They will probably be wearing a colourful jacket but you can consider yourself lucky that they are wearing anything at all. These people rarely leave their campsite to explore the festival and can be seen carrying in at least five slabs of beer on Friday evening and go to the Picnic with the sole intent of going on the biggest bender of the year. They are the last people to drag themselves out of the campsite on Monday morning and they wouldn't have it any other way.

The Arty One

"There is so much more to Electric Picnic than just music" are words likely to be said at least twice a day by The Arty One. These people appreciate the beauty in every branch of every tree in Stradbally woods and take many hours to wander around taking in all of the random art lying around. They will remind you that the Picnic is so much more than just the Main Stage acts and you will find them by the bonfire in Mind & Body enjoying life at 3am discussing art with a random Sesh Head who wandered out of the campsite.

The Designated Driver

The designated driver is also probably from Laois and has a car full of people heading back to every corner of the county each evening of the weekend. They are the soundest person you will meet and have the patience of a saint! Even through dragging the car out of muck, dealing with traffic and a wild bunch of people in the car, they never complain. They love the festival and probably have the best time out of anyone.

