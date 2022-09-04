Search

04 Sept 2022

'Divorce is kind of a dirty word' - Relationship failure shouldn't be shameful, says Irish actress

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Sept 2022 4:30 PM

Sharon Horgan says divorce can be “a really handy, helpful thing” and that shame should not be attached to relationship failure.

The award-winning Irish actress and writer, known for comedies Pulling and Catastrophe, said moving on from relationships could sometimes be “a really positive thing” and open up new life opportunities.

Horgan, 52, is also the creator of HBO comedy-drama Divorce, which starred Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church.

Speaking to The Big Issue about her own relationships, she said: “I’d tell my younger self that sometimes it’s a really positive thing to move on from a relationship.

“It can mean your life suddenly just opens up and feels much more suited to your personality.

“I feel like, especially if you come from a religious background – I was brought up Catholic – divorce is kind of a dirty word. But it shouldn’t be.

“Divorce can be a really helpful, handy thing that can change your life. There’s a lot of shame attached to the failure of a relationship, and that shouldn’t be the case.”

Horgan was married to businessman Jeremy Rainbird until their separation in 2019.

The actress also stars in the recent Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters, alongside Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle and Dracula actor Claes Bang.

The full interview with Horgan can be read in the current edition of The Big Issue.

