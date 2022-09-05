Search

05 Sept 2022

Lost episodes of popular sitcom to air for first time in 50 years

Lost episodes of popular sitcom to air for first time in 50 years

That’s TV has announced it will air long-running sitcom Till Death Us Do Part, including four episodes which have not been seen in half a century.

Reporter:

Reporter

05 Sept 2022 10:40 AM

That’s TV has announced it will air long-running sitcom Till Death Us Do Part, including four episodes which have not been seen in half a century.

The popular comedy show centres around big-mouthed buffoon Alf Garnett and his reactionary opinions on everything.

It follows Garnett, played by the late Warren Mitchell, and his incessant squabbling with his wife, Elsie, played by Dandy Nichols, son-in-law Mike, played by Tony Booth, and daughter Rita, played by Una Stubbs.

The Alf Garnett season will begin on That’s TV on Sunday September 4 at 9pm.

The network will show over 80 episodes of Till Death Us Do Part and its successor, In Sickness and in Health, including four “lost” episodes which have not been broadcast since going missing from the archives in the late 1960s.

The two programmes ran for four decades on BBC One, with 13 series made between 1966 and 1992.

Mitchell was awarded the Bafta for Best Actor for the role of Garnett in 1967.

The show also made its creator, Johnny Speight, a household name and won him three Best Comedy Writer awards from the Screenwriter’s Guild.

But the sitcom was deemed controversial from the outset, being one of the first BBC shows in the 1960s to feature the swear word “bloody,” which was broadcast 1,436 times during the first seven seasons.

Despite this, it was reportedly described by the Duke of Edinburgh as the Queen’s “favourite show.”

That’s TV Head of Programming, Kris Vaiksalu, said: “At a time of great social change, Till Death Us Do Part set out to challenge ignorance and prejudice and in doing so became one of the most popular sitcoms in British history.

“Alf Garnett’s antics provided compulsive viewing for four decades and That’s TV is excited to have secured the rights to show every season of the show this Autumn.

“Whilst only a small number of the episodes from the 1960s still exist, they represent an extraordinary social commentary of the time.

“These episodes have a special place in television history and are of wider historic significance, with Alf Garnett rallying against the changing attitudes of the 1960s.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media