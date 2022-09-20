Search

20 Sept 2022

Schools across Ireland encouraged to commemorate the children of the Holocaust

The Crocus Project is co-funded by the European Union and supported by the Department of Education

Lili Lonergan

20 Sept 2022

Holocaust Education Ireland, a not-for-profit organisation, is aiming to inform and educate about the Holocaust and its consequences, and is this week urging schools across Ireland to become involved in The Crocus Project.

Holocaust Education Ireland provides schools with yellow crocus bulbs for pupils aged ten years and over to plant in memory of all the children who perished in the Holocaust. The aim of the project is to educate young people about the dangers of racism, and all forms of discrimination and hatred. 

Speaking about the project, Lynn Jackson, Director of Education, said:

“We are calling on schools, youth groups and community organisations across Ireland to join us in planting yellow crocus bulbs to commemorate all of the children who perished in the Holocaust.

“The yellow flowers, recalling the yellow Stars of David, will bloom around the time of International Holocaust Memorial Day on 27th January, presenting an opportunity for teachers and educators to introduce young people to the subject of the Holocaust, and teach the importance of inclusion and respect for all people regardless of their ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation or religious beliefs.

“Seeing the flowers bloom in the early new year ensures that the stories of the children who perished in the Holocaust are not forgotten but are passed on to future generations, while educating our young people in a tangible way about the perils of prejudice.

“The beautiful flowers also remind us that, even after the most terrible events, new life begins again and we can hope that things will be better than they were before. We are urging teachers, parents and anyone involved in youth organisations or community groups, to get in touch with us to see how they can get involved.”

There is no charge for participating in the Crocus Project.

Holocaust Education Ireland provides teachers and educators with crocus bulbs and a Teacher’s Handbook as well as guidance about the project that includes information and age appropriate material. The handbook is available in English and as Gaeilge as well as well as twelve European languages to ensure that children in Ireland and across Europe can fully participate in the project.

Schools interested in registering to become involved in the project can do so here

Further information on the project is available here

