Search

29 Sept 2022

Unpublished works by renowned Irish writers to be sold in aid of National Print Museum

Unpublished works by renowned Irish writers to be sold in aid of National Print Museum

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Sept 2022 5:32 PM

A limited-edition collection of unpublished works by some of Ireland's most prestigious writers has been commissioned to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the National Print Museum. 

Six internationally renowned, prizewinning writers including Sebastian Barry, Roddy Doyle, Anne Enright, Christine Dwyer Hickey, Claire Keegan and Colm Tóibín have written the original pieces for 'Short Stories in Print'. 

Stories in the collection include 'The Arrested Image', a story by Barry about one of his artist grandfather's old etching plates, and 'Old Man in the Museum', a story by Doyle about his father visiting a printworks off Liffey Street. 

Other stories include a tale about a London terrace house full of intrigues, a meditation on a poem by Thomas Kinsella, a story about a walk on Killiney Hill during lockdown, and a story about a woman gathering holly for her father's grave. 

The collection will be cloth-covered and printed from magnesium plates in a limited number of 100 with an additional 20 out of commerce. 

All profits will be invested into the development of the National Print Museum, a registered charity. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media