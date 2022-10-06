Iron Maiden set to play in Ireland next year

The heavy metal group will play the 3Arena on Saturday 24 June as part of their Future Past European tour.
Iron Maiden will perform in Dublin next summer.
The band last performed in the Irish capital in 2017.
- @IronMaiden bring their Future Past Tour to @3ArenaDublin on 24 June 2023.— Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) October 6, 2022
Tickets on sale Friday 14 October at 10am https://t.co/91levDoFV0 pic.twitter.com/BQGmiRFQI4
Tickets for next year's gig will go on general sale on Friday 14 October at 9am and will cost €85.50.
