Louis Tomlinson announces 2023 Irish concert

Global star Louis Tomlinson is bringing his 'Faith In The Future World Tour' to Ireland next year.
The English singer will play at Dublin's 3Arena on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.
FAITH IN THE FUTURE WORLD TOUR 2023. UK & EUROPE.— Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 14, 2022
I can’t tell you how much the tour this year has done for me so I wanted to get on the road again as soon as I could. I had this tour in mind with every song we wrote on the new album. pic.twitter.com/I3K0huAhw2
If you want to see the former One Direction man live, tickets will go on sale next Friday, October 21, at 9am on Ticketmaster.
