Former Spice Girls star to publish series of children's adventure books

Former Spice Girls star Geri Halliwell-Horner is set to publish a children’s adventure book series in the UK and the US.

The singer-songwriter, 50, said she hopes the first book in the series, titled Rosie Frost And The Falcon Queen, inspires young readers to find their “strength and power” in the face of adversity.

The book, scheduled for publication in autumn 2023, follows orphan Rosie Frost who is sent to a mystery island home to extraordinary teenagers and also a sanctuary for endangered species.

Halliwell-Horner said: “Rosie Frost has lived in my heart for a long time and this feels just the right moment to introduce her to the world.

“I hope her strength in the face of adversity and path to believing in herself inspire young readers across the globe to find their own strength and power as they face challenges in their own lives.”

Halliwell-Horner signed a two-book deal with Scholastic UK and Penguin Young Reader imprint Philomel Books in the US.

The series comes after the success of her Ugenia Lavender series, which was first published in 2008.

Linas Alsenas, Executive Editor at Scholastic UK, said: “We at Scholastic UK are so proud to publish Rosie Frost And The Falcon Queen and readers are in for an absolute treat.

“This novel reveals a totally new dimension of Geri Halliwell-Horner’s extraordinary imagination: a thrilling mix of history, mystery, music, and adventure.

“Rosie Frost is the determined, big-hearted hero we all need, and her journey of discovery on Bloodstone Island is packed with surprises that will have fans clamouring for more.”

Jill Santopolo, Associate Publisher at Philomel, said: “Geri Halliwell-Horner is a dynamo, from the moment I read her empowering manuscript, I knew Philomel would be the perfect home for her novels.

“Rosie Frost And The Falcon Queen speaks to readers about so many important issues on so many different levels. I can’t wait to share this book with kids and grown-ups all across North America.”