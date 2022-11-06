I’m A Celebrity returns for series 22: Where are all the winners now?

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is set to return for a 22nd series.

Since hitting screens in 2002, the ITV reality show has delivered a string of memorable moments, as a host of famous faces confronted their fears in the Australian jungle.

The 2022 edition returns to Down Under for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic….

Here is a list of the winners – and where they are now:

– Tony Blackburn

The inaugural king of the jungle was crowned in 2002. Known to millions as a BBC radio presenter, he triumphed over socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson.

After his stint in the jungle, he returned to radio.

He was sacked by the BBC in early 2016 over evidence he gave to the Jimmy Savile inquiry but returned 10 months later.

– Phil Tufnell

Former England cricketer Tufnell bowled viewers over during I’m A Celebrity’s second series in 2003.

After leaving the jungle, the 56-year-old became a team captain on quiz show They Think It’s All Over and later appeared on the BBC’s A Question Of Sport.

He returned to reality TV with Strictly Come Dancing in 2009.

– Kerry Katona

The former Atomic Kitten, 42, became the first queen of the jungle in 2004, winning ahead of journalist Jennie Bond and singer Peter Andre.

After I’m A Celebrity, she had spells on a string of other TV shows, including finishing runner-up on Celebrity Big Brother in 2008.

Since her stint in the jungle, her private life has frequently been the subject of newspaper stories. Katona has also appeared on Loose Women.

– Joe Pasquale

Comedian Pasquale charmed viewers with his trademark high-pitched voice, winning ahead of former royal butler Paul Burrell.

His career received a bounce after his jungle success and in 2005 he starred in ITV comedy special An Audience With Joe Pasquale.

Pasquale appeared on Celebrity Dancing On Ice in 2013.

– Carol Thatcher

The daughter of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher was named queen of the jungle in I’m A Celebrity’s fifth series in 2005.

She followed it with appearances on Living TV’s Most Haunted series as well as the programme Mummy’s War, in which she explored her mother’s legacy over the Falklands War.

Thatcher had been a contributor on the BBC’s The One Show but was dropped as a presenter over remarks she allegedly made about a professional tennis player.

– Matt Willis

Willis, a member of the popular band Busted, won I’m A Celebrity in 2006, ahead of singers Myleene Klass and Jason Donovan.

He later presented the spin-off show with wife Emma Willis and made a brief appearance in EastEnders in 2014.

Busted reunited in 2015 and released their fourth studio album, Half Way There, in February 2019.

– Christopher Biggins

The former Porridge actor proved popular with viewers and was crowned king of the jungle in 2007.

Following his spell in Australia, Biggins, 73, has continued to be a regular fixture on TV, appearing on shows including Celebrity Come Dine With Me, The Celebrity Chase and Celebrity MasterChef.

In 2016, Biggins was removed from the Celebrity Big Brother house for making comments “capable of causing great offence to housemates and the viewing public”.

– Joe Swash

Former EastEnders star Swash won in 2008, finishing ahead of retired tennis player Martina Navratilova and Star Trek actor George Takei.

Swash went on to host the ITV2 spin-off show: I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp and is married to fellow I’m A Celeb winner Stacey Solomon.

He also won Dancing On Ice in 2020.

– Gino D’Acampo

The TV chef had the recipe for success in 2009 and was crowned king of the jungle ahead of Kim Woodburn, presenter of How Clean Is Your House?

However, it was not all plain sailing for D’Acampo. He and fellow contestant Stuart Manning were reprimanded by Australian police for killing a rat and eating it during the show.

D’Acampo is still a regular on UK TV.

– Stacey Solomon

The X-Factor star hit the right notes with fans of I’m A Celebrity, winning series 10 in 2010.

The mother-of-four went on to present spin-off show Extra Camp and also regularly appears on Loose Women.

Solomon has appeared on ITV2’s Celebrity Juice and has also hosted the six-part BBC series, Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon.

In 2021 she also released her hugely popular book Tap To Tidy: Organising, Crafting & Creating Happiness In A Messy World by Stacey Solomon.

– Dougie Poynter

After rising to fame with the band McFly, Poynter found further success during series 11 of I’m A Celebrity.

He won ahead of Towie star Mark Wright in the 2011 series.

In 2014, Poynter went on tour with the supergroup McBusted, a combination of McFly and Busted. McFly also returned with new music in the form of album Young Dumb Thrills.

– Charlie Brooks

Brooks was crowned queen of the jungle in 2012.

Best known for playing Janine Butcher in EastEnders, she finished ahead of former Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts and retired boxer David Haye.

– Kian Egan

Westlife singer Egan won I’m A Celebrity in 2013, beating royal fashion designer David Emanuel in the final.

After his stint in the jungle, Egan enjoyed success as a solo artist before Westlife reunited in 2018.

Carl Fogarty

Fogarty is one of the most successful World Superbike riders of all time and won I’m A Celebrity in 2014, beating Jake Quickenden.

The 57-year-old memorably ate an ostrich anus and a camel’s penis in the final.

Vicky Pattison

Former Geordie Shore star Pattison was a popular winner of I’m A Celebrity series 15 in 2015.

She followed it up by appearing as a regular panellist on Loose Women, and this year received praise for Channel 4 programme Vicky Pattison: Alcohol, Dad And Me.

Scarlett Moffatt

Another contestant from the north east of England won in 2016 when Gogglebox star Moffatt was crowned queen of the jungle.

She beat stand-up comedian Joel Dommett in the final.

She went on to appear in Channel 4 Documentary The British Tribe Next Door and this year will be seen in programmes like BBC show Scarlett’s Driving School, and Channel 4’s Britain’s Tourette’s Mystery: Scarlett Moffatt Investigates.

Georgia Toffolo

Made In Chelsea star Toffolo won I’m A Celebrity in 2017, beating Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas in the final.

She released her book, Always Smiling, in 2018.

Toffolo also appeared in Celebrity Hunted – Stand Up To Cancer.

Harry Redknapp

Former Premier League football manager Redknapp, 75, finished top of the I’m A Celebrity league in 2018.

He beat actress Emily Atack in the final.

Redknapp regularly appears on TV as a football pundit.

Jacqueline Jossa

The former EastEnders actress won 2019’s I’m A Celebrity, finishing ahead of Corrie star Andy Whyment, who was the runner-up, and radio DJ Roman Kemp, who came third.

Giovanna Fletcher

In 2020, podcast host and author Fletcher, who is married to McFly star Tom Fletcher, saw off competition from TV presenter Vernon Kay and radio DJ Jordan North in the final of the competition.

The series was filmed at Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales, rather than its usual location in Australia due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Danny Miller

Last year’s winner, Emmerdale actor Danny Miller was crowned king of the castle after triumphing over Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson, who took second place, and Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge, who took third place.

Miller started his career in children’s drama series Grange Hill in 2007 but was probably best known for playing fan favourite Aaron Dingle in the long-running ITV soap Emmerdale.

He revealed he had entered the castle in Wales three weeks after the birth of his first child, a son called Albert, and told show presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly he had gone on the show to secure his child’s future financially.