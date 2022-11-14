RTÉ to air documentary on 2002 World Cup, Roy Keane and Saipan fallout. PIC: Sportsfile
RTÉ One will air 'Saipan - Rebel without a Ball' next Monday, November 21 at 9.35pm.
The documentary will delve into Ireland's chances at the 2002 World Cup in Japan if Roy Keane hadn't been sent home from Mick McCarthy's squad following their altercation at their training camp in Saipan.
The documentary includes interviews with Stephanie Roche, Bertie Ahern, Paul Kimmage, Jason McAteer, Shay Given and Mario Rosenstock who will discuss Ireland's last appearance at a World Cup.
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar kicks off this Sunday, November 20.
