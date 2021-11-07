Search

07/11/2021

Tipperary County Council signs contract for Nenagh's Historical Quarter

Tipperary County Council signs contract for Nenagh's Historical Quarter

Joe MacGrath, chief executive, Tipperary County Council signing the contract between Tipperary County Council and Scott Tallon Walker Architects Picture: Odhran Ducie

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nenaghlive.ie

Tipperary County Council has appointed Scott Tallon Walker, Architects, to lead the design team in respect of Nenagh’s Historic and Cultural Quarter.

Leading the team of architects is Nenagh native David Flannery.

Other companies represented on the design team include Carrig Conservation, John Cronin & Associates, CHL Consulting Company, Event, Red C Research & Marketing, O’Reilly Hyland Tierney, Bernard Seymour Landscape, Punch Consulting and Varming Consulting Engineers.

The project is being funded through the Rural Regeneration Development Fund (RRDF) which is one of the key measures of the Department of Rural and Community Development for providing capital funding to commence the revival of rural towns.

The development marks an exciting phase in the regeneration of existing buildings and civic spaces of distinction and value within Nenagh. Through these, Tipperary County Council and the project partners seek to stimulate tourism growth and to revitalise the local economy/visitor economy within the context of tourism-led regeneration comprising arts, history, heritage and culture.

Nenagh Gaol, Nenagh Castle and Banba Square are the three flagship pillars on which the project will primarily focus with a view to providing an immersive tourism experience.

Other elements such as the tourism information office, Nenagh Arts Centre, the genealogy and heritage centre, the former Rialto cinema and buildings at 35/36 Pearse Street, which are in the ownership of the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage, will also feature through an examination of how they can support this experience.

The project will be delivered over three phases:

- Phase 1 is the Visitor Experience Development Phase including research and benchmarking, consultation and consumer testing of concepts

- Phase 2 is the Concept Development & Pre-Design Phase which takes the outputs from Phase 1 and identifies the options best placed to deliver on the objectives of the project

- Phase 3 is the Detailed Design and Planning Phase. This includes preparation of detailed drawings, planning application and required consents.

There will be opportunities for the people of Nenagh to have their say and provide feedback on what they value in the Historic and Cultural Quarter during these phases.

Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Cllr Michael Smith said “Nenagh occupies a strategic position within Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, with potential to develop as a destination town to which visitors will want to travel and in which they will want to stay. In addition to acting as a base to explore the wider area it is well-placed to deliver an attractive cultural experience for visitors and residents alike”.

Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District Cllr Séamus Morris, said he was proud to welcome this project.

“Nenagh has recently celebrated 800 years of history and development. Securing the funding through the RRDF for the Historic and Cultural Quarter will help us to develop a product celebrating the town’s rich heritage and culture and its iconic buildings,” he said.

Chief executive of Tipperary County Council Joe MacGrath, thanked the project partners – Fáilte Ireland, the Office of Public Works and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage – for coming on board.

"We look forward to working with the architects, Scott Tallon Walker, in bringing this project to fruition so that the heritage of the past, together with the facilities and activities of the present can be transformed into something which will be enjoyed by current and future generations,” said Mr MacGrath.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media