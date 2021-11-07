Tipp Permanent TSB branches awarded guaranteed Irish symbol for commitment to local enterprise

Permanent TSB, a leading provider of retail and SME banking in the Irish market, has been awarded the Guaranteed Irish symbol. The bank has a presence in 76 locations across Ireland, two of which serves the people of Tipperary in Nenagh and Clonmel. Serving over 1 million customers nationwide, Permanent TSB has successfully achieved membership of Guaranteed Irish for its contribution to local communities across the country and commitment to Irish provenance and local employment.

Permanent TSB has a long banking history in Irish communities, with roots that stretch back over 200 years. Throughout this time, its focus has been on delivering exceptional customer service and connecting with local communities, providing mortgages and community banking services. The bank engages with the community through building strong community partnerships, providing financial support to local charities through the work of the Staff Charities Fund and Permanent TSB Community Fund, and through engaging employees in volunteering initiatives.

Guaranteed Irish champions a network of 1,600 member businesses, employing over 100,000 people across Ireland, and generating an annual combined Irish turnover of €10bn. The licenced symbol is awarded to successful businesses by the Guaranteed Irish Appraisals Committee represented by Jason Crawford Partner, Grant Thornton; Rob Lyons, Senior Sales & Marketing Manager Certification Europe Ltd. (CEL); Mark Keller, International Sales & Marketing Director;and Karen Deignan, Director & Co-Founder of Sustainability Works.

Commenting on the announcement, Patrick Farrell, Director of Retail Banking at Permanent TSB, said: ‘Permanent TSB is over 200 years in business, with a deep heritage in supporting communities across Ireland, originating from the Trustee Savings Banks and Irish Permanent Building Society. Although banking has evolved a lot in that period, the Permanent TSB customer and community first ethos has remained a core component of our culture. With over 2500 employees in Ireland, 76 branches nationwide and a commitment to maintain our branch network, we are very proud to become a member of Guaranteed Irish. We also look forward to working with the team at Guaranteed Irish in the months ahead to showcase some talented SMEs through a ‘kick starting retail’ initiative, which will be run in partnership with Permanent TSB and Guaranteed Irish later this year.’

Brid O’Connell CEO Guaranteed Irish, commented: ‘We are delighted to welcome Permanent TSB and its network of branches providing services to the people of Tipperary and throughout Ireland as a member of Guaranteed Irish. The Guaranteed Irish symbol is only awarded to businesses that contribute to our communities, make a commitment to Irish provenance, and support local jobs. The national licenced symbol helps consumers identify businesses that operate locally in Ireland and contribute to the local economy. For every €1 spent on Irish goods €5 comes back to the Irish economy. When you support local businesses, our communities flourish and jobs are saved across the country. Local money circulates back into a local economy. Consumers have recognised the importance of supporting local businesses, start-ups, and entrepreneurs, particularly given the current climate. 95% of consumers believe that by purchasing from firms with the Guaranteed Irish brand they are ‘helping the local economy (RedC). It is more important now than ever to support local and look out for the Guaranteed Irish symbol in stores. We are delighted to see Permanent TSB, an integral part of Irelands financial history, join the Guaranteed Irish movement which is growing in importance daily, as consumers are voting to support local and Irish. This national iconic symbol is powerful and makes Ireland and life for our citizens and our communities all together better. We need to look out for it.’”

Notes to Editor: Guaranteed Irish is a business membership network championing businesses based in Ireland since 1974. The iconic Guaranteed Irish symbol is the national symbol of trust and provenance for business in Ireland. The licenced mark is awarded to businesses based in Ireland that support sustainable jobs, contribute to our local communities, and are committed to Irish provenance.