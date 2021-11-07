Tipperary tourism: recruitment underway for staff at Nenagh's new tourist office
Recruitment has started to hire staff for the new tourist office in Nenagh.
Among the tasks will be updating information, assisting at festivals and events or tours, assisting in promotion of Nenagh and surrounding areas using online and social media.
The closing date for applications is next Monday, July 5. Appilcations can be sent to northtipperarygenealogy@gmail.com quoting Nenagh Tourist Ofice.
Meanwhile, local councillors were told at the June meeting of Nenagh Municipal District Council that final construction works including electrical fittings, floor underlay, and the installation of floor boxes, was in progress.
They were further told that internal construction works are scheduled for completion at beginning of July, and that the site will then be handed over to tourist office consultant for fitout.
At Nenagh Éire Óg timber and turf auction last Saturday are auctioneers William Talbot and Michael Gilmartin with club officers and members of the organising committee
