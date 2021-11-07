JOBS ALERT: Carey Glass in Nenagh hiring for a number of positions

We are now recruiting for a number of roles based in Carey Glass UC, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

We're proud to offer a dynamic, supportive, successful team and culture to talented candidates looking to innovate our industry, serve our clients and help build our future.





Customer Service Representative

Job Description

- Ensure you give a positive image and great first impression to all contacts

- Liaising with customers in a positive and professional manner, through calls and emails ensuring a consistent and high standard service

- Providing technical assistance and product advice to customers (training will be provided)

- Liaising with production and transport departments to schedule deliveries on time

- Build sustainable relationships of trust with customers and team members through clear and effective communication

- Full training will be provided

The successful candidate must be:

- Have excellent organisational and communication skills

- organised and good at multitasking

- computer literate

- consistent and accurate in all duties

- Bring a proactive attitude

Office Administrator

Job Description

- Support administrative duties in the office

- Proactively handle day-to-day queries from internal departments and clients

The successful candidate must be:

- Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office suite including Excel

- Ability to build good team and cross functional relationships so all information is clearly communicated to relevant stakeholders

- Ability to plan, organise and prioritise tasks

General Operatives & CNC Operators

Job Description

· Bentler

· Vertimax

· SLP

· Toughening Plant OperatorsCNC experience a distinct advantage.

Successful Candidates must be consistent and accurate in all duties, be flexible in relation to

overtime and work well as part of a team.

Key Responsibilities

· Report to Department Manager or Line Leader and will take direction from Line Leader

· Ensure that products are produced safely, efficiently and to the highest quality standard

· Work as part of a team to meet daily production targets

· Comply with SSOWs, safety and quality procedures and policies

Previous experience in a manufacturing environment is desirable, previous experience in the glass industry a distinct advantage.

We offer

· Work in a multinational team

· Opportunities for professional development

Job Types: Full-time, Permanent

Please forward your CV stating the job role to hr@careyglass.com. Closing date for applications 05th August 2021



https://www.careyglass.com/

https://www.facebook.com/ pages/Carey%20Glass%20Nenagh,% 20Ireland/153055651439103/