Tipperary film studio go-ahead is welcomed by Deputy Kelly

The news that the massive SilverRock Studio project at the former Rohr site at Lisboney outside Nenagh has been given the go-ahead by Tipperary County Council has been welcomed by local TD Alan Kelly.

"I’m delighted that Tipperary County Council has granted planning permission for SilverRock Studios to develop phase one of their new state of the art film studio in Nenagh," he said.

Deputy Kelly said that it was a very exciting project which had been in the pipeline for nearly two years.

The first phase of this project will see the demolition of some of the old pharmaceutical building as well a clean-up of the site. It will see multiple extensions as well as the construction of office and preparation / dressing rooms. There will also be a number of film sound stages built and access to the site will be changed and improved.

This project aims to bring 250 jobs to the area during construction as well as 250 full time jobs with the company once it is up and running and phase 1 is completed.

"It is still very early days in the project but having planning approved for this phase is great news. I would like to thank Andy Egan and all his team for all their work on this since he first walked in to my office nearly two years ago," said the Labour Party leader.