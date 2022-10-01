Search

01 Oct 2022

Grocery giant to face questions over consumer demand concerns despite ‘rise in sales’

Grocery giant to face questions over consumer demand concerns despite ‘rise in sales’

Tesco is expected to reveal higher sales over the first half of the year despite pressure on consumer budgets.

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Oct 2022 10:56 AM

Tesco is expected to reveal higher sales over the first half of the year despite pressure on consumer budgets.

The grocery giant is among the retailers facing huge pressure from shoppers considering switching to German discounter rivals Aldi and Lidl to bring down the cost of their weekly shops.

So far this year, Tesco has been the most resilient of the supermarkets but shareholders will be keen to find out how demand is faring as the cost-of-living crisis continues to worsen for households.

The company will update the market on current trading when it unveils its performance for the first half of its financial year on Wednesday October 5.

Analysts are expecting the supermarket chain to post sales of £31.2 billion for the period, compared with £30.4 billion a year ago, according to experts at AJ Bell.

In June, bosses at Tesco said it saw total sales jump 2% to £13.6 billion over the quarter to March.

It said investment to keep prices low, including its Aldi Price Match programme, has helped it win market share from its biggest rivals.

Figures from Kantar show Tesco sales increased by around 1.9% over the 12 weeks to September 5.

However, it lagged some way behind the growth seen by Aldi and Lidl, which saw increases of 18.7% and 20.9% respectively for the period.

“Sales at Tesco’s supermarkets have showed resilience, particularly in Europe, but as consumers start trading down to cheaper alternatives, we’d like to see what impact this has had on sales at the half-year mark,” said Charlie Williams, equity research assistant at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“Management continues to expect full-year underlying operating profit in the realm of £2.5 billion to £2.8 billion, but this assumes a return-to-normal consumer behaviour.”

Investors will also be keen for an update on the group’s “save to invest” programme, which has been designed to save roughly £1 billion over the next three years.

As pressure from continued cost rises continues to weigh on the company, the market will be eager to see how resilient the firm’s finances will be in the longer term.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media