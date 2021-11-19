Nenagh Arts Centre Christmas panto is ‘Little Red Riding Hood’

Little Red Riding Hood’s Christmas Adventure. For bookings tel: 067 34400 or book online www.nenagharts.com
Little Red Riding Hood is off through the forest with a basket of Christmas Goodies for her Granny.
Every Christmas Eve, Santa stops off at Granny’s for a giant Jammy Donut and a Cup of Tea to perk him up for his long journeys.
Little Red Riding Hood's best friend – Hans the Woodsman – is very worried because something strange is happening in the forest.
The trolls are leaving, a dreadful witch has arrived and he has heard a wolf! A very dangerous wolf – and wolves love Jammy Donuts – and… wolves eat Grannies!
With the classic appeal of this much loved children’s story, with hoards of children and families shouting those famous words ‘Granny what big teeth you’ve got!!’
Little Red Riding Hood’s Christmas Adventure comes with all our usual values of clean family entertainment, funny and immediate scripts, simple effects, original catchy songs and strong lively performances. Sunday December 12, 1pm – tickets: €10/ family of four €35.
