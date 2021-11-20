Christmas Penguin Family Workshop in Nenagh

Create your very own Christmas Penguin Family Decoration with expert instruction from Olive of Creative Minds, in conjunction with the Nenagh Arts Centre.
Set aside 35 minutes for this fun parent & child workshop to explore your creativity and get festive with your family. All materials are supplied with workshop numbers kept to six socially distant family groups. Date: December 7 at 3pm . Tickets: €5. Call 067 34400.
