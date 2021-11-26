Search

26 Nov 2021

Walk-in Vaccination Centre in Nenagh on Saturday

No appointment necessary

The HSE will be operating a walk-in vaccination clinic for the general public in Nenagh tomorrow.  

The clinic will be open from Saturday, November 27, 4pm to 7pm.

They will be administering doses one and two of the Pfizer vaccine.

Those who are receiving their second dose should bring their vaccine record card and ID.

No appointment is necessary.

The walk-in centre is open to everyone aged 12 and over. 

A parent or guardian should accompany those aged 12 to 15.

Local News

