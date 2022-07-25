Colm O'Rourke set for inter-county management role

Sunday Game panellist Colm O'Rourke looks set to become the new manager of the Meath footballers. PIC: Sportsfile
Sunday Game panellist Colm O'Rourke looks set to become the new manager of the Meath footballers after Meath GAA recommended that O’Rourke be put before the County Committee for ratification as their county's senior football manager.
The Management Committee of Meath GAA have recommended that Colm O’Rourke be put before the County Committee for ratification as Meath Senior Football manager.— Meath GAA (@MeathGAA) July 25, 2022
Colm has nominated Stephen Bray and Barry Callaghan as his selectors. #GAA #MeathGAA #MeathFootball pic.twitter.com/8oGoakb9my
A former Royal player himself, O'Rourke won two All-Ireland medals in a successful 20-year inter-county playing career.
O'Rourke brought success to the international rules team during his managerial tenure in 1998 and '99 and has also guided his club Simonstown Gaels to back-to-back Meath titles in 2016 and 2017.
The 64-year-old will replace Andy McEntee who has been appointed Antrim boss and has nominated Stephen Bray and Barry Callaghan as his selectors.
Members of the A-Team and their parents and grandparents and members of the In Tune for Life Orchestra outside St Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.