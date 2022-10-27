GAA Guide: Here's all the fixtures live on TV this weekend (October 29 & 30)
Here are the GAA fixtures live on television this weekend.
GAA TV listings for the weekend (October 29 & 30) below:
Waterford v Underdogs, SETU Arena, Waterford, TG4 - 8pm
Kerry Senior Football Final
East Kerry v Mid Kerry, Austin Stack Park, TG4 - 2.15pm
Limerick Senior Hurling Final
Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock, Gaelic Grounds, TG4 - 4.30pm
