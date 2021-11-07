How to register a death in Ireland

The Civil Registration Act 2004 places a duty firstly on a relative of the deceased (whether by blood or by marriage) who has knowledge of the required particulars in relation to the death to register the deceased's details within three months of the death .

The relative does not have to be the next-of-kin (for example, a beraved spouse may ask another family member to register the details).

If no such relative exists or can be found, a qualified informant has a duty to register the death. Where a qualified informant (other than a relative) knows that no relative of the deceased exists who is capable of registering the death, he or she must register the death as soon as possible after the Death Notification Form is in their possession.

Where, within three months of the death, such a qualified informant knows of the whereabouts of a relative capable of registering the death, the form must be given to that relative, who must then register the death.

Who are the qualified informants?

n A person present at the death.

n Any other person who has knowledge of the required particulars.

n If the death occurred in a building used as a dwelling or a part of a building so used, any person who was in the building or part at the time of the death.

n If the death occurred in a hospital or other institution or in a building or a part of a building occupied by any other organisation or enterprise, the chief officer of the institution, organisation or enterprise (by whatever name called) or a person authorised by the chief officer to perform his or her functions.

- A person who found the body of the person concerned.

- A person who took charge of that body.

- A person who procured the disposal of that body, or

- Any other person who has knowledge of the death.

The details required for death registration are as follows:

Date and place of death

Place of birth of deceased.

Sex of deceased.

Forename(s), surname, birth surname and address of deceased.

Personal public service number of deceased.

Civil Status of deceased.

Date of birth or age last birthday of deceased.

Profession or occupation of deceased.

If deceased was married, the profession or occupation of spouse.

If deceased was less than 18 years of age on date of death, occupation(s) of his or her parent(s) of guardian(s).

Forename(s) and birth surname of father of deceased.

Forename(s) and birth surname of mother of deceased.

Certificated cause of death, duration of illness and date of certificate.

Forename, surname, place of business, daytime telephone number and qualification of registered medical practitioner who signed certificate.

Forename(s), surname, qualification, address and signature of informant.

If an inquest in relation to the death or a post-mortem examination of the body of deceased was held, the forename, surname and place of business of coroner concerned.

Date of registration.

Signature of Qualified Informant

Signature of registrar.

Fees and Certificates

You may contact any registration office to get a copy of a Death Certificate. If you are registering the death, you can get copies of the Death Certificate at the same time. There is a reduced fee for those who need the Death Certificate for social welfare purposes. (Note. you must have a letter from the Department of Social Protection to qualify for the reduced fee certificate) You do not necessarily have to wait for the Death Certificate before claiming social welfare benefits, as a copy of the Death Notice from the newspapers will be accepted if there is a delay in getting the certificate.

Fees

There is no fee charged for the registration of a death. Fees are charged for Death Certificates. A Death Certificate is issued for social welfare purposes at a reduced cost of 1 euro. Note. you must have a letter from the Department of Social Protection to qualify for the reduced fee certificate.

The fees for a certificate are:

€20 for a full standard certificate

€4 for an uncertified copy of an entry in the Register

€1 for a certificate issued for social welfare purposes. (note: you must have a letter from the Department of Social Protection to qualify for the reduced fee certificate)

€10 to have a certificate authenticated. This service is only available from the General Register's Office, Government Buildings, Convent Road, Roscommon.