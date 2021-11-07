Search

07/11/2021

The day of reckoning happens for all of us - here's good advice on making a will

The day of reckoning happens for all of us - here's good advice on making a will

The day of reckoning happens for all of us - here's good advice on making a will

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@nenaghlive.ie

Unfortunately, the day of reckoning happens for all of us — so it is important to prepare and organise as best as you can for those loved ones you leave behind.

WHY MAKE A WILL?

A will is often put on the long finger. However, every adult should make a will. Doing so ensures that your wishes are known to all and taken into account in the care for those loved ones you leave behind.

Did you just purchase a new home? Did you just have a baby? Have you lost a loved one? Whenever there is a major change in your life, you should make a will (if you have not already done so) or indeed change your will to reflect those changes in your life.

For those with infants, minor or vulnerable children, it is particularly important to make a will in order to ensure that your loved ones are cared for and protected in the event of your early demise.

It is important to note that a will only speaks from death so it can be changed throughout your life to reflect any changes in your personal circumstances.

It is also important to note that you can enjoy your assets freely irrespective of what is in your will.

GETTING ADVICE

It is important to always consult a solicitor when you are thinking of making a will as he/she will be able to advise you on all of the many different factors which should be taken into account.

ADMINISTRATION OF ESTATES: WHAT IS THE 'ESTATE'?

When a person dies, everything he/she owned except assets where ownership ceases on death or passes automatically is referred to as the deceased’s “estate”.

IS THERE A WILL?

After payment of debts and taxes, the estate is divided among the beneficiaries in accordance with the deceased’s will — or, if there is no will, among the closest relatives in accordance with rules set out in the Succession Act.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

A legal personal representative will either be named in your will or, where there is no will,  a close relative can fulfil the role. The personal representative will be tasked with administering your estate when you are gone. The role of a personal representative is an important one. They must establish your assets and debts,  protect your estate pending the administration of same and they must administer your estate in accordance with your  will or with rules  in the Succession Act.

It is important for a legal personal representative to seek the advices of a solicitor to ensure that the estate is correctly dealt in accordance with the law.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media