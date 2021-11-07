Search

07/11/2021

Free bereavement resource pack launched to help those living with loss during Covid-19 restrictions

Free bereavement resource pack launched to help those living with loss during Covid-19 restrictions

Reporter:

Reporter

The Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF) has today launched a free bereavement resource pack, Support for Grieving in Exceptional Times, as Ireland approaches 4,000 Covid-19 related deaths.  

It includes all the resources developed as part of IHF’s Care & Inform hub which was specially created to respond to the needs of those facing dying, death and bereavement during Covid-19 restrictions. 

Support for Grieving in Exceptional times includes advice and guidance on acknowledging and coping with grief from a Covid-19 death, what to expect when planning a funeral as well as helping children deal with loss and grief.  

“The pandemic restrictions make everything seem strange, with normal routines disrupted. This is especially the case for people bereaved during this time, who find themselves planning a funeral and trying to cope with the loss of an important person in their life," said Orla Keegan, Head of Education and Bereavement Services at IHF.

"Our hope for this pack is to provide information and assurance for people who are bereaved and some insights for those who want to help them.”  

The pack also includes three resources for those supporting bereaved children as the response to the pandemic continues; Helping children grieve during COVID-19, Supporting teenagers to grieve during COVID-19 and Finding new ways for children to say goodbye. 

These resources have been developed with IHF’s Irish Childhood Bereavement Network (ICBN). Coordinator of the ICBN, Maura Keating, said: “It’s natural to want to protect and shield children when someone dies; however, we need to talk to children to help them feel safer. The best thing to do is give them honest, age-appropriate information about death.

"It’s painful to see a child upset, but children cope better with sad news when they are told the truth. These resources are centred around adapting and developing new ways around supporting children and each other grieve until the crisis passes.” 
 
IHF also runs Ireland’s only national Bereavement Support Line. The freephone service (1800 80 70 77) is available Monday to Friday, 10am-1pm and is open to anyone experiencing grief and loss; a COVID-19 related death or a death from other causes or maybe a previous loss is feeling more difficult during the current restrictions. 

Support for Grieving in Exceptional Times is available to download for free from here.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media