Stunning! Five-bed split level detached house on sale in Tipperary for almost €400,000

This split level detached property, just outside Nenagh on the Puckane road, to the market is on sale for €399,500.

Measuring c.310sqm, which excludes the integrated garage to the rear and the basement storage, this house offers an abundance of living accommodation with 5 bedrooms (3 of which are en-suite).

Entering the house, there is an inviting entrance hall which is fully tiled, double doors from here to the large main living room which has timber floor, bay window and solid fuel stove.

The kitchen/dining to the rear has beautiful views as it is situated on the first floor and also has another small living area off the kitchen.

On this level are 3 bedrooms with the master having a large en-suite bathroom with jacuzzi bath and separate shower, and a family bathroom.

The lower level has a room suitable as games room/office /study with French doors to the rear. Off this, are 2 en-suite bedrooms and a fully tiled bathroom.

This level also contains another space suitable as office/storage and access to a large integrated garage with overhead door to the rear of the house.

Beneath the main entrance is a door to a further basement storage area.

This house is set on an impressive c. 0.5 acre site of mature landscaped gardens with tarmacadam drive around to the rear, external lighting and lovely countryside views all within c.1.7km of the Borrisokane Road roundabout.

This would make an ideal family home with an abundance of space both inside and out, plenty of options for home office space and easy access to all main routes.

To view the full ad, click here.