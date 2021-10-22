Search

Nenagh hospital operating as normal, but Limerick cancels some outpatient clinics

University Limerick Hospitals Group this Monday cancelled all but the most time-critical outpatient appointments at University Hospital Limerick, and some elective surgery at UHL and St John’s Hospital.

However, appointments at Nenagh, Ennis, Croom and University Maternity Hospital Limerick were unaffected. Emergency care is continuing through the ED in UHL, while Injury Units in Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s Hospitals remain open.

The decision has been made in order in order to assist with patient flow as UHL continues to manage an extraordinarily high level of emergency presentations, and increasing numbers of Covid-positive patients.

The group is appealing for the public’s help by asking them to consider all available care options, while the hospital frees up capacity to care for seriously ill patients presenting to the Emergency Department at UHL.

Patients directly affected by the cancellations at UHL and St John’s Hospital were contacted by UL Hospitals Group, and appointments were rescheduled.

