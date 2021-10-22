Tipperary judge sends man for trial on alleged sex assaults and rape on male

Nenagh Courthouse in the town's historical quarter
A 56-year-old man charged with four counts of sexual assault on a male and one charge of rape of a male in north Tipperary has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Circuit Court by Judge Elizabeth MacGrath at Nenagh Court.
The man, who was remanded in continuing custody, is alleged to have committed the offences on December 28, 2018.
