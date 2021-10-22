Walk-in Tipperary vaccinations clinics to be held over bank holiday weekend

Two walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics will be held in the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh, over the bank holiday weekend.

With incidence of Covid-19 community transmission remaining high in the Mid-West and increased numbers of Covid-positive hospitalisations, UL Hospitals Group is joining a collective nationwide effort this weekend aimed at maximising uptake for vaccinations.

Locally, the no-appointment walk-in Pfizer Dose 1&2 vaccine clinics for adults, and children aged 12 and over, will be held in the Mid-West Covid-19 vaccination centres in Ennis (Thursday and Sunday), Limerick Racecourse (Friday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday), and Nenagh (Friday and Saturday).

Dr Sarah O’Connell, Consultant in Infectious Diseases and Group Clinical Lead for Covid-19, urged people who have not yet been vaccinated to attend the clinics, in view of the higher risks for unvaccinated people of infection and hospitalisation with Covid-19.

It should be noted that these walk-in clinics are for Dose 1 & Dose 2 vaccinations only. They are not for anyone seeking a third dose of the vaccine, which is delivered under separate programmes.

The times for the walk-in clinics are:

Friday: Nenagh, Abbey Court Hotel, 4pm-7pm

Saturday: Nenagh, Abbey Court Hotel, 10am-5pm

The other clinics in the Mid-West will be as follows:

Friday: Limerick Racecourse, 4pm-7pm

Saturday: Limerick Racecourse, 10am-5pm

Sunday: Limerick Racecourse, 10am-5pm

Sunday: West County Hotel, Ennis, 10am-5pm

Monday: Limerick Racecourse, 10am-5pm

Anyone attending the walk-in clinics for second doses should bring their vaccine record card with them. A minimum of 21 days must have passed after Pfizer Dose 1 before Dose 2 is administered. This should be observed also for people who have received AstraZeneca Dose 1 and who are presenting for Pfizer Dose 2.

Everyone attending for vaccination, whether for Dose 1 or Dose 2, should bring identification, in the form of a birth certificate, or a photo ID (i.e., driving licence, Public Services Card, travel pass, passport, Garda-issued National Age Card, or school or college ID).