Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service reports a quiet Halloween night in county
Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service has reported a quiet night across the county over Halloween.
A spokesperson said this Monday that they had 21 call outs on Sunday night, but they were all benign.
There were two call outs in Nenagh.
"We didn't need to take any action at any of them," said the spokesperson.
They added that the bad weather probably played a part in making sure the event passed off without incident.
