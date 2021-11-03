Search

03/11/2021

Tipperary councillor raises concerns over 'crazy rents' in Nenagh

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Nenagh councillor Seamus Morris has written to Tipperary County Council’s housing officer asking if more cann be done to help more working families get their own house.

Cllr Morris, Independent, said that he was writing to Sinéad Carr out of “absolute frustration” as he was meeting more and more working families finding themselves being squeezed out of the housing market.

“As more and more landlords are selling up or increasing the rents substantially - some by up to €300 per month - I have an increasing number of working families being squeezed out of their houses, nearly all of whom have been responsible tenants for over a decade,” he said.

Cllr Morris said that the clock was ticking for a lot of these families who, he said, had been abandoned by the State as they were unable to access housing support and were not earning enough for the “crazy rents” that are being requested in Nenagh.

He has asked that the council call an emergency housing meeting to look at a number of immediate actions that could ease the pressure including, increasing the income caps to get social housing assistance, the immediate easing of planning laws on allowing timber-framed structures, container homes, and mobile homes, and, working with the Land Development Agency on the immediate release of funding to develop part of the council owned site at Streame for an “affordable rental project”.

