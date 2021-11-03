LATEST: Pictures of fire that ripped through properties in Tipperary

CREDIT: Tipperary Fire and Rescue
Four units of fire and emergency services are attending a major blaze at Stradavoher Court in Thurles this evening.
Crews from Thurles, Templemore and HP from Nenagh attended the scene.
The fire ripped through what are believed to be unoccupied apartments with adjoining properties also being extensively damaged.
It is believed that there were no occupants in the house at the time and no casualties have been reported at this time.
Thurles Fire currently being brought under control please avoid the area your co-operation is appreciated pic.twitter.com/7fjLPQplJx— Tipperary Fire (@TipperaryFire) November 3, 2021
At Anhcor, one of the paintings by Nenagh artist Josephine Geaney which will be part of her exhibition in the local arts centre
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.