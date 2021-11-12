REVEALED: Tipperary among locations where massive Lotto prizes were won

The location of 27 winners around the country who shared in a jackpot of almost €800,000 have been revealed.
This weekend, Lotto players across Ireland will have another chance to play for the highest jackpot ever seen in the history of the game after there was no overall winner of the incredible €19,060,800 on offer in the midweek draw.
As Wednesday night’s jackpot was capped, this meant that the funds that would usually be added to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner.
Since there was no winner of the Match 5 + Bonus category, the additional funds were added to the next tier with a winner which was the Match 5 prize tier.
The prize boost resulted in 27 players in 14 counties all over Ireland winning the cool sum of €28,908 each in the midweek draw. The National Lottery are appealing to players to check their tickets carefully and have today revealed the selling locations where each of the 27 tickets, which are now worth €28,908 each, were purchased.
The largest winners from Wednesday night’s draw who all matched five numbers are advised to sign the back of their tickets and to keep them safe. Each of the winners should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.
The winning numbers from the Wednesday 10th November draw were: 06, 20, 29, 33, 37, 42 and the bonus was 27.
Across the last 12 draws, 175 Lotto players have benefited from the boosted prize funds at the Match 5 + Bonus and Match 5 tiers.
The Lotto jackpot reached the €19.06 million amount on Wednesday 29th September and since Saturday 2nd October when the jackpot cap came into effect, the additional funds that would have usually gone to the jackpot have been flowing down to the lower prize tiers in each of the subsequent draws.
* Lotto Match 5 prize winners on Wednesday 10th November 2021 (27 winners of €28,908)
CAVAN
Supervalu, Main Street, Bailieborough, Cavan
CLARE
The Leisure Centre, Frances Street, Kilrush, Ennis, Clare
CORK
Online/www.lottery.ie
DUBLIN
Tansey's Newsagents, 6 Fitzmaurice Road, Finglas, Dublin 11
DUBLIN
Applegreen Service Station, North Street, Swords, Dublin
DUBLIN
Supervalu, Rosemount Shopping Centre, Marian Road, Dublin 14
DUBLIN
Spar, The Triangle, Ranelagh, Dublin 6
DUBLIN
Online/www.lottery.ie
GALWAY
Duggan Supermarkets, Post Office, Renmore Rd, Galway
GALWAY
Duggan Supermarkets, Post Office, Renmore Rd, Galway
KILDARE
Swans, Fairgreen, Naas, Kildare
KILDARE
Eurospar Kill, Main Street, Kill, Kildare
KILDARE
Supervalu, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare, Kildare
KILKENNY
Online/www.lottery.ie
KILKENNY
Circle K Service Station, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny, Kilkenny
LAOIS
Super Store, Main Street, Stradbally, Laois
LOUTH
Centra, Main Street, Dunleer, Louth
MAYO
Tesco, Claremorris Road, Ballinrobe, Mayo
MAYO
Costcutter, Killala Road, Ballina, Mayo
MAYO
Ballyheane Service Station, Castlebar, Cunnaker, Mayo
MAYO
Online/www.lottery.ie
OFFALY
Newscorner, Dunnes Shopping Centre, Tullamore, Offaly
OFFALY
Spar Express, St Mary's Road, Edenderry, Offaly
TIPPERARY
Spar Express, Turtulla, Thurles, Tipperary
TIPPERARY
Online/www.lottery.ie
WATERFORD
Supervalu, The Quay, Waterford
WESTMEATH
O'Briens Service Station, Lynn Road, Mullingar, Westmeath
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.