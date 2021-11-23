Update of Car Park Pay & Display Bye-Laws in Nenagh announced by Tipperary County Council
Tipperary County Council and the Nenagh Municipal District have issued a notice that they intend to update and implement Car Park Pay & Display Bye-Laws 2021.
The by-laws are being updated to include the new car park in Emmet Place.
The draft by-laws are available from the Tipperary County Council website or from the Civic Office in Nenagh.
Submissions on the draft can be made by 4.30p.m. on Friday, January 21 2022.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.