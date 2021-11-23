Search

Update of Car Park Pay & Display Bye-Laws in Nenagh announced by Tipperary County Council

Nenagh

Update of Car Park Pay & Display Bye-Laws in Nenagh announced by Tipperary County Council

Reporter:

Reporter

Tipperary County Council and the Nenagh Municipal District have issued a notice that they intend to update and implement Car Park Pay & Display Bye-Laws 2021.

The by-laws are being updated to include the new car park in Emmet Place.

The draft by-laws are available from the Tipperary County Council website or from the Civic Office in Nenagh.

Submissions on the draft can be made by 4.30p.m. on Friday, January 21 2022.

