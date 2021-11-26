Search

26 Nov 2021

Tipperary County Council announce new funding for community and voluntary groups

Tipperary County Council is launching a new scheme for community and voluntary organisations impacted by Covid-19.

The Community Activities Fund facilitates a once-off payment to assist with running costs and projects to repair equipment.

The fund is to help groups in disadvantaged areas in particular. 

Applications to the fund are open now and will close on December 17.

Tipperary County Council estimates the size of each grant will be around €2,000.

The Department of Rural and Community Development have made €199,381 available for the scheme.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys and Minister of State responsible for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien, announced the funding on November 11.

“This funding is about giving a helping hand to our local groups and clubs, which have continued to serve their community during COVID-19. These grants may be small in nature, but they help thousands of community organisations, clubs, men’s and women’s sheds, youth centres and parish halls," said Minister Humphreys.

“The efforts of local community groups & volunteers throughout the pandemic has been immense, and this funding will help to provide practical support to smaller community groups and facilities at a grassroots level across the country. I hope that this will continue to help foster and grow the community spirit that is so evident across Ireland," said Mr O'Brien

The funding will be allocated under the Department’s Community Enhancement Programme (CEP) and administered by Tipperary Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs).

