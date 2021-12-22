Search

22 Dec 2021

Christmas and New Year opening hours for services and amenities in Nenagh

Christmas and New Year opening hours for services and amenities in Nenagh

Over Christmas some services in Nenagh will operate reduced services or temporary timetables.

Here are some that have been announced so far. 

Nenagh Castle will close for the Christmas period from Thursday, December 23, until Tuesday, January 4.

The castle field and castle garden will be closed on December 24, 25 and 26. 

Nenagh Leisure Centre

The Nenagh Leisure Centre will be closed from Friday, December 24 to Monday, December 27. 

It will close again for New Years Day and reopen Sunday, January 2, 2022. 

Recycling Centre

The Nenagh Recycling Centre will close between Friday, December 24, and December 27. 

It will be open between Tuesday, December 28 and Friday, December 31 and close for New Years Day and the following day. 


ShannonDoc

ShannonDoc will be available from 9am each day between December 24 and December 28. 

The same hours apply for New Year's Day, Sunday and the Monday Bank Holiday.

ShannonDoc is reminding the public that it is an urgent care service available by appointment only, and non-urgent matters should be dealt with by your GP when the surgeries open. 

We will update this post as times become available. 

 

