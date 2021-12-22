Christmas and New Year opening hours for services and amenities in Nenagh

Nenagh Castle
Over Christmas some services in Nenagh will operate reduced services or temporary timetables.
Here are some that have been announced so far.
Nenagh Castle
Nenagh Castle will close for the Christmas period from Thursday, December 23, until Tuesday, January 4.
The castle field and castle garden will be closed on December 24, 25 and 26.
Nenagh Castle will close at noon on 23rd December & reopen on 4th January. Castle Field & Castle Garden closed on 24th, 25th & 26th December @TippFM @NenaghGuardian @TipperaryCoCo— NenaghMD (@NenaghMD) December 22, 2021
Nenagh Leisure Centre
The Nenagh Leisure Centre will be closed from Friday, December 24 to Monday, December 27.
It will close again for New Years Day and reopen Sunday, January 2, 2022.
Opening hours for Nenagh Leisure Centre for Christmas period @TipperaryCoCo @TippFM @NenaghGuardian pic.twitter.com/2lzIMv0O2A— NenaghMD (@NenaghMD) December 17, 2021
Recycling Centre
The Nenagh Recycling Centre will close between Friday, December 24, and December 27.
It will be open between Tuesday, December 28 and Friday, December 31 and close for New Years Day and the following day.
ShannonDoc
ShannonDoc will be available from 9am each day between December 24 and December 28.
The same hours apply for New Year's Day, Sunday and the Monday Bank Holiday.
ShannonDoc is reminding the public that it is an urgent care service available by appointment only, and non-urgent matters should be dealt with by your GP when the surgeries open.
ShannonDoc provide Out-Of-Hours medical care to patients throughout the Mid West region. If you require medical care this Christmas, ShannonDoc is available on their new phone number (0818 123 500). pic.twitter.com/4IXLe9gl20— HSE Mid West Community Healthcare (@CommHealthMW) December 21, 2021
We will update this post as times become available.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.