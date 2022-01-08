Iarnród Éireann announce disruptions to the Ballybrophy Limerick service next week

Iarnród Éireann announce disruptions to the Ballybrophy Limerick services next week
Iarnród Éireann has announced disruptions to the Ballybrophy line next week.
From Monday, January 10 to Saturday, January 15, the 6:30am the Limerick to Ballybrophy train will go to Nenagh only with bus replacement to Ballybrophy.
The 10:08am Ballybrophy to Limerick will be substituted for a bus.
On Saturday, January 15, both the 6:30am Limerick to Ballybrophy, and the Ballybrophy to Limerick will be by bus.
Iarnród Éireann says the disruptions are due to short term staff availability issues.
Bus transfers are in operation from Monday the 10th until Saturday the 15th of January along the Limerick/Ballybrophy line - MH pic.twitter.com/YUG083X3Wl— Iarnród Éireann #StaySafe (@IrishRail) January 7, 2022
