27 Jan 2022

Renewal works to begin on the Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh rail line from Saturday

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

27 Jan 2022 11:45 AM

news@tipperarylive.ie

Iarnród Éireann is reminding customers that the Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh rail line will be closed from Saturday, Friday, January 29, until February 13.

A bus service will replace the usual rail services.

The 7:45am Nenagh to Limerick service will depart at the earlier time of 7:30am, serving Birdhill at 7:52am and Castleconnell at 8:05am

This is to facilitate track renewal works on the line.

Iarnród Éireann says the renewal works will improve journey times in 2022.

They apologise for the inconvenience.

